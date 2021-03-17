By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pitt and CMU are joining forces on a new center to study extremist hate.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 285 New Cases, 6 Additional Deaths
Scholars from both universities will team up through the Collaboratory Against Hate Research and Action Center to create tools that will stop the creation and growth of hate. It also look at ways to minimize extremist hate’s impacts.READ MORE: CDC: West Virginia HIV Wave Could Be 'Tip Of The Iceberg'
Collaborators will use computer science, data science, social sciences, psychology, psychiatry and the law to try to understand and combat hatred based on prejudices.
“Before the deadly attack at the Tree of Life synagogue, I rather naively assumed that love always would triumph over hate,” said Pitt’s Chancellor Emeritus Mark Nordenberg in a press release.MORE NEWS: Peregrine Falcon Nesting Atop Pitt's Cathedral Of Learning Lays First Egg
“As I came to learn more about the powerful tools that are being used to accelerate the spread of hate, however, it seemed clear that in today’s world, love needs a helping hand. This center will be positioned to provide badly needed forms of help.”