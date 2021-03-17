By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh man accused of threatening FBI agents while under investigation has been indicted.
Prosecutors say 27-year-old Khaled Miah lives in Pittsburgh and is a former Pitt student.
He was indicted on multiple charges, including making interstate threatening communications and destruction of records in a federal investigation for allegedly threatening FBI agents.
Court paperwork accuses Miah of using a Twitter account and other electronic means to post threatening and destructive messages.
The affidavit says Miah was already under investigation and used technology “in an effort to threaten, harass, impede, intimidate and retaliate against federal investigating law enforcement officers and their family members and to obstruct and impede the federal investigation into his actions.”
Investigators say one message referred to the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. It allegedly said, “Currently eating pasta and watching videos of the second plane hit the south tower.” Another message allegedly said, “The zero hour is approaching.”
In addition, investigators say Miah spent time in Washington DC driving around looking at major landmarks, and in Boston at places where the bombing happened during the marathon.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh-Area Business Owners Say They Cannot Fill Open Positions
During an interview, investigators say “an associate” of Miah’s talked about him being “mentally unstable and attracted to a violent Islamic ideology.”