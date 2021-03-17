KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins and Penguins Foundation are offering hockey equipment to local families who have been impacted by the pandemic.READ MORE: Police Warn Of Suspect Searching For Unlocked Cars
About $20,000 worth of equipment will go to approximately 100 children across the area.
The Penguins and @pensfoundation have partnered with the NHL, NHLPA, and @DICKS to offer free hockey equipment to select families throughout Greater Pittsburgh that have been financially impacted by COVID-19.
Learn more about our equipment relief program: https://t.co/B0k8n4MPEt pic.twitter.com/M2aPOTKhBPREAD MORE: Accident On I-79 North Closes One Lane
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 17, 2021
The program is in partnership with the NHL, NHLPA and Dick’s Sporting Goods.
The Pens say families financially impacted by the pandemic with players 12 and younger will be offered four pieces of equipment of their choice. It’s limited to CCM sizes youth and junior only.MORE NEWS: Allegheny Health Network Doctor Explains Importance Of Coronavirus Herd Immunity
You can apply for the program here.