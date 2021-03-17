KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins and Penguins Foundation are offering hockey equipment to local families who have been impacted by the pandemic.

About $20,000 worth of equipment will go to approximately 100 children across the area.

The program is in partnership with the NHL, NHLPA and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The Pens say families financially impacted by the pandemic with players 12 and younger will be offered four pieces of equipment of their choice. It’s limited to CCM sizes youth and junior only.

You can apply for the program here.