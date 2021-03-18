PARMA, Ohio (AP) — Two brothers charged in the shooting deaths of a customer and a security guard in the parking lot of an Ohio sports bar will remain jailed until at least next week.
Juan Carlos Perez, 27, and Luis Carlos Candelario, 30, both made their initial court appearances Wednesday in Parma Municipal Court. A judge denied bond for Perez, and Candelario will remain jailed without bond.
Perez faces two counts of aggravated murder and his brother is charged with two counts of complicity to commit aggravated murder. Both men are due back in court early next week for preliminary hearings, and each may face additional charges in the deaths of Timoteo “Tim” Cruz, 27, and Sean Michael Acierno, 29.
The shooting occurred early Saturday, shortly after staffers asked the two suspects to leave the Rookies Sports Bar & Grill in Parma when a disturbance broke out, authorities have said.
Acierno, a bar patron, was shot as he walked through the parking lot, Cruz, an off-duty Cuyahoga County corrections officer with a concealed weapons permit who was working security for the bar, returned fire and hit Perez, who then fatally shot him, authorities said.
It’s not known what sparked the dispute or if Acierno was involved in it.
Candelario's lawyer did not comment on the charges, while it's not known if Perez has retained an attorney.
