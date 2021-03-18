CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Just before midnight on Wednesday, a car flipped onto its roof on the parkway.

The accident occurred just under the Greenfield Bridge and crews were able to clear the accident.

Traffic was able to get around and as of Thursday morning, the lanes are open.

It’s not known at this time what caused the accident or the condition of the driver.