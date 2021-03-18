By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Acting Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Alison Beam issued an order that requires skilled nursing facilities to complete a COVID-19 vaccine needs assessment as a way to report information regarding vaccine uptake and need within the facility.

The department plans to use the data from the surveys to ensure all current and future residents of those facilities will have access to COVID-19 vaccinations once the Federal Pharmacy Partnership is complete.

“Skilled nursing facilities have been greatly impacted by COVID-19 since the beginning, as the virus spread rapidly within congregate care settings,” Acting Secretary Beam said. “After the federal government issued emergency use authorizations for select COVID-19 vaccine, we prioritized residents and staff within these facilities to get the vaccine to help slow the spread.”

The order requires these facilities to report status and need information to the Pennsylvania Department of Health by March 23.

All skilled nursing facilities throughout Pennsylvania have had at least two vaccine clinics through the Federal Pharmacy Partnership and the survey order will ensure that ongoing and new vaccine needs at those facilities for either employees, residents, or staff.

“Demand for COVID-19 vaccinations has stretched the limits of the vaccine supply, both across the country and in the commonwealth,” Acting Secretary Beam said. “To continue to distribute the vaccine effectively and efficiently across Pennsylvania, it is important that we receive information about vaccine uptake and needs of all skilled nursing facilities.”