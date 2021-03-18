By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) – Interstate 79 between the Canonsburg exit and the Houston/Eighty-Four exit has reopened after a car had burst into flames on Wednesday night.
A cell phone video captured the blaze that occurred along the roadway.
Crews were able to clear the scene and the road is open once again.
It is unknown if the vehicle was occupied during the fire or if anyone was injured.