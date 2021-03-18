By: KDKA-TV News Staff
KISKI TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – The Kiski Township Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect wanted for an aggravated assault in Johnstown.READ MORE: Pa. State House Passes Bike Lane Safety Bill
According to the police, Lawrence Williams was been driving carelessly through Kiski Township on December 12, 2020, just after 1:30 a.m.
Police attempted to pull Williams over but he did not stop and a chase ensued. Due to high-speeds, police suspended the chase.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: Dept. Of Health Orders Skilled Nursing Facilities To Complete Vaccine Needs Survey
They say that Williams is known to frequent the New Kensington, Vandergrift, and Apollo areas.
Anyone with information or knows the whereabouts of Williams is asked to call the Kiski Township Police at 724-478-3357 or 911.MORE NEWS: WVU Neuroscience Institute Launches Ultrasound Treatment To Address Opioid Crisis
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details