NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – The North Huntingdon Police Department is alerting residents to the fact that their phone number is currently out of service due to an unknown issue.
Residents are urged to call 9-1-1 if they have an emergency or other issue instead of calling the station's usual number.
The department has been in touch with Verizon and they are working to resolve the issue.
