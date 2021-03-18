CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – The North Huntingdon Police Department is alerting residents to the fact that their phone number is currently out of service due to an unknown issue.

Residents are urged to call 9-1-1 if they have an emergency or other issue instead of calling the station’s usual number.

The department has been in touch with Verizon and they are working to resolve the issue.

