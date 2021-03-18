By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,126 new Coronavirus cases and 17 new deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has risen to 976,847 since Wednesday’s report, according to the state’s data.

There are 1,500 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those hospitalized, 284 patients are in the ICU.

The Health Department says the statewide percent positivity for the week of March 5 through 11 stood at 5.7%.

The statewide death toll has risen to 24,706.

There are 4,027,348 individuals across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

So far, more than 3.9 million doses of vaccine have administered across the state, the Health Department says.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 68,716 cases of COVID-19 and 12,821 deaths among residents in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 13,951 diagnosed cases.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: