PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 296 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, 180 are confirmed and 116 are probable cases. The Health Department says new cases range in age from 10 months to 92 years, with a median age of 35 years.
There have now been 5,389 total hospitalizations and 80,941 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The countywide death toll stands at 1,735.
The Health Department says three deaths reported on Wednesday were residents of other counties. Those patients have been removed from the county total.
This is the COVID-19 Daily Update for March 18, 2021.

