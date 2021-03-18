HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania have both decided to extend tax filing deadlines one day after the IRS delayed its own by a month.

According to Pittsburgh officials, the city will now delay its deadline until May 17, which falls in line with the IRS and Pennsylvania Revenue Department changes.

“The City, state and federal governments are adopting the one-month extension to give taxpayers more flexibility with their finances during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” city officials said in a news release.

Pennsylvania officials announced earlier in the day that they will also delay its tax filing deadline from April 15 until May 17.

The IRS, just yesterday, delayed the federal tax filing deadline until May 17.

The state’s tax-filing deadline is tied by law to the federal deadline, the department said.

PA now confirming it’s matching IRS extension for filing 2020 tax returns to May 17. State law says deadline for filing state income tax returns is tied to the deadline set at the federal level. — Ken Rice (@kenricekdka) March 18, 2021

The IRS says the move provides more breathing room for taxpayers and the IRS alike to cope with changes brought on by the pandemic.

The decision postpones when individual taxpayers must file their return and when their payment is due.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Revenue said taxpayers who owe money would not face any further penalties or interest on final 2020 personal income tax returns and payments if they pay by May 17.

The IRS and state Department of Revenue are urging people to file as soon as possible. Taxpayers can also request an extension until Oct. 15.

Those who make estimated income tax payments should continue to do so on the same filing schedule that they would normally follow, the department said.