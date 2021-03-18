PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Evgeni Malkin is “continuing to be evaluated” after being injured in Tuesday night’s game against the Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said Thursday.

As a result, Malkin will not play tonight against the New Jersey Devils.

During his Thursday media scrum, Sullivan said, “Geno is continuing to be evaluated. We hope to have more definitive information over the next day or so.”

Malkin left Tuesday’s game midway through the first period following a hit from Bruins defenseman Jarred Tinordi. He came back for a power-play shift later in the period before returning to the locker room and not returning.

Malkin entered Tuesday with points in 12 of his previous 14 games, including an eight-game point streak, in which he scored four goals and 12 points during the run.

Brandon Tanev was later assessed a 5-minute major and a game misconduct for boarding Tinordi in the second period.

Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen told the media of Malkin’s presence, “I think we just got to carry the momentum we’ve had this past couple weeks. We’ve been playing well here. Obviously Geno is a huge part of that. We’re going to miss him out there, but we’re ready for the challenge.”

In addition to Malkin, the Penguins say Jared McCann and Mark Friedman participated in practice today, but they will not play against the Devils.”

Sullivan says defenseman John Marino is a game-time decision.

