PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning!

Today’s a big weather day both nationally with a chance of severe weather to our south and our rain and wind here locally.

Nationally, while there isn’t a high-risk today for severe weather, there is a moderate risk of severe storms for parts of North Carolina and South Carolina. This is the second-highest level behind a high risk and is still fairly rare to see.

Large tornadoes will again be possible along with straight-line destructive winds and large hail.

We are on the northern edge of this system, and you should expect a day of rain with some large totals being possible.

At this point, I expect to see most rain falling before we get to the afternoon in Pittsburgh with most places seeing around three-quarters of an inch. An additional quarter to half an inch of rain can then be expected to fall through the afternoon, evening, and overnight hours.

A brief but surprisingly heavy round of snow will likely end our rainy day around midnight. I think some places will see snow showers heavy enough to briefly turn the ground white.

Within an hour all signs of snow will be gone.

The main threat today will come from ponding of rain on roads in my opinion here in western Pennsylvania. Wind speeds are forecast to rise this afternoon to overnight with gusts possibly passing 40mph in Allegheny County.

In higher elevations, wind gusts may reach over 50mph! At the time of me posting this, a wind advisory has not been issued but I would not be surprised if one is issued before noon for a large part of our area.

Looking ahead, dry conditions are expected for the rest of the week once the rain and snow come to an end overnight tonight. By the time the sun comes up on Friday morning clouds should have cleared the area with sunny conditions expected for the remainder of the weekend. Highs on Friday will be on the cool side, with Pittsburgh’s high forecast to just hit the mid-40s.

We should see the mid-50s for highs on Saturday (The first day of spring) with Sunday’s highs in the mid-60s.

