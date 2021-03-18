By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Newborn babies at UPMC are all dressed up and ready for spring after being cooped up all winter.
UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital hatched a plan to dress up newborn babies in chick costumes to welcome in the start of spring.
The tiny chick costumes were handmade by nurse Caitlin Pechin.
Here are some of the pictures from the photoshoot: