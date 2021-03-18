CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, UPMC, UPMC Magee-Womens Hosptial

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Newborn babies at UPMC are all dressed up and ready for spring after being cooped up all winter.

READ MORE: 'We See People Tearing Up': People Relieved To Get Their Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine At PNC Park Clinic

UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital hatched a plan to dress up newborn babies in chick costumes to welcome in the start of spring.

READ MORE: State And City Follow IRS's Lead, Push Back Tax Filing Deadline

The tiny chick costumes were handmade by nurse Caitlin Pechin.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: Health Department Narrows Vaccine Provider Network Again

Here are some of the pictures from the photoshoot:

(Photo: UPMC)

(Photo: UPMC)

(Photo: UPMC)

(Photo: UPMC)