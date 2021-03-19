PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sunday is World Down Syndrome Day.

The celebration takes place on March 21 every year because every person with Down syndrome has three copies of their 21st chromosome.

KDKA’s Kym Gable talked to one local teenager who is raising awareness and inspiring his classmates as students transition to in-person learning.

Carter Anderson, of Brackenridge, has Down syndrome. The 14-year-old is an eighth-grader at Highlands Middle School. His mother is an advocate for all children with Down syndrome.

“He does everything and anything he wants to do. We always give it a try. We never say, ‘No.’ I fight for him. I’m his advocate,” said Anderson’s mom, Charlotte. “A lot of people don’t know about Down Syndrome Day. People don’t know what it is. It’s to honor your kid. To advocate what your kid can do.”

Carter is being called a leader and inspiration at school, spreading a simple but important message.

“Be kind,” Carter told KDKA’s Kym Gable.

Carter plays several sports, including basketball, soccer and track. He is also a recognized face among Miracle League Baseball, a non-profit organization that believes every child should have a chance to play.

His classmates rally around him as well.

“It’s so heartfelt to me. I never thought it would be like that. I love it,” said Charlotte.

This weekend, the Down Syndrome Association of Pittsburgh will go virtual for its annual Rock Your Socks Dance, which celebrates the unique abilities and achievements of people with Down syndrome.

