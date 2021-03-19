By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 346 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, 226 are confirmed and 120 are probable cases. The Health Department says new cases range in age from nine months to 92 years, with a median age of 34 years.
There have now been 5,391 total hospitalizations and 81,287 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,735.
