By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Duquesne University Athletic Department announced on Thursday that the public address announcer Dom Errico died from complications brought on by COVID-19.
He was 42-years-old.
In January, Errico was taken to a hospital via ambulance and admitted to the intensive care unit with COVID-19 and pneumonia.
The complications from pneumonia and COVID-19 proved to be too much and he was put on what was essentially life support.
Errico died on Thursday.
He is survived by his wife Elizabeth and two sons Nicholas and Anthony.
A fundraiser has been set up to support his family, as Dom was the breadwinner for the family of four. Donations can be made by following this link.