Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion.

Jupiter

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Jupiter came to Animal Friends with another bunny after having spent the first year of his life living outside and in poor conditions. When they first arrived, the two rabbits went to live in a foster home where they could begin to learn to trust people. Jupiter is full of energy and loves to run around, jump and explore his surroundings. He loves treats and is not afraid to ask for them – even if it is multiple times a day! Jupiter would do best in a home with an experienced rabbit owner who can continue to teach him good manners.

To find out more about how to adopt Jupiter, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Carlton And Tommy & Ricky

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Carlton is 1-year-old. He is a very handsome cream and ivory seal-point Siamese mix.

Carlton is friendly and playful. He doesn’t understand why he was left behind when his family moved away.

If you would like to meet this sweet kitty to give give him a forever home, please contact the shelter.

To find out more about how to adopt Carlton, visit this link!

Ricky and Tommy became homeless when their person passed.

Ricky is a 9-year-old neutered male. Tommy is an 11-year-old neutered male. They are two mature bonded Chihuahuas. They are quiet and sweet natured.

Ricky and Tommy like to be with their human. They need adopted together to an adult-only home. They are not used to living with other dogs.

We were recently featured on KDKA’s PTL show! To meet these sweet little dogs contact our shelter.

To find out more about how to adopt Tommy & Ricky, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails!