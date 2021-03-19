PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After a baby was taken from her home, an Amber Alert was sent out, and now the father is facing a long list of charges.

Giante Thomas, the father of Diore Thomas, is being housed at the Allegheny County Jail after a dispute with his daughter’s mother ended with him abducting the child.

Police say Thomas threatened to kill the mother several times at her home in East Pittsburgh before he took off with her.

According to police, Giante showed up at Tamiyah Williams’s home on Thursday afternoon, pulled out a gun, and bit Williams on the wrist.

That’s how he managed to get a hold of Diore and took off with the child in Williams’s Jeep.

Investigators were able to track down Thomas and Diore at a home on Windgap Avenue in McKees Rocks hours later. This was after the Jeep was spotted and SWAT was called in.

He was then taken into custody along with two others.

Thomas had outstanding warrants and is now facing multiple charges.

Diore was returned to her mother and is doing well.

