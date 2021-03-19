CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Places like the 424 Walnut restaurant had to briefly close on Thursday due to flooding.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SEWICKLEY (KDKA) – Plenty of rain fell across the Pittsburgh area on Thursday.

So much so that in Sewickley, a few businesses flooded.

Nearly four inches of water ended up in some basements on Walnut Street and the owner of the 424 Walnut Restaurant had to call for help.

“We called the fire department to help us with pumps and they’re great, they’re always great, they came in and helped us tremendously, we just couldn’t make any headway with the water,” said Joseph Picarelli, the owner.

Once dried out, the businesses reopened.