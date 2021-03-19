By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 79-year-old Maxine Gillis.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny Day Follows Day Of Record Daily Rainfall
Gillis suffers from dementia and was supposed to be dropped off at a family member’s home around 1:00 a.m. Friday morning but did not arrive.READ MORE: Heavy Rains Flood Sewickley Businesses
The home she was supposed to be dropped off is in the 2100 block of Park Hill Drive.
Pittsburgh Police are asking anyone with information to call 9-1-1.MORE NEWS: Suspect Arrested In Scott Township Drug Raid
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details