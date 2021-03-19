By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Governor Tom Wolf and his administration announced Friday that the expiration date for license to carry firearms permits is once again being extended.
This marks the sixth extension the administration has given for license to carry firearms permits.
The administration says that people with permits set to expire on March 19, 2020 or later will be considered valid through June 30, 2021.
The former extension date was due to expire on March 31, 2021.
The Wolf administration says that they have extended the permit expiration dates due to COVID-19 and the closures of some courthouses and sheriff’s offices.
Pennsylvanians who are 21 years old or older are able to apply for license to carry firearms permits, and, if approved by the county sheriff or city chief of police, the license is good for five years, according to the Wolf administration.