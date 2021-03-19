By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh said coronavirus cases among students are “spiking.”
The university’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office announced Friday that 36 students tested positive between Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday on the Pittsburgh campus. The school says 45 students are in isolation, and the five-day average of positive cases is 8.8.
COVID-19 cases among students on the Pittsburgh campus are spiking. It’s critical during the spike in cases to not make any new close contacts. That is how the virus spreads. Everyone has pandemic fatigue, but we need to keep our guard up. More: https://t.co/6eKqN0Uhum pic.twitter.com/LFSy09rpqc
— University of Pittsburgh (@PittTweet) March 19, 2021
“While regional campus numbers remain low, cases on the Pittsburgh campus are spiking. Since last update, we’ve gone from an average of 4.8 to 8.8 new cases per day,” the COVID-19 Medical Response Office said.
Officials said to not make any new close contacts during the spike. The university also reminded students that masking is required.
The university is also “concerned about the spike in cases this week and upcoming St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.”