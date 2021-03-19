PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire held a graduation ceremony Friday for its 23 new firefighters.

The recruits went through tough training that was 10 months long. Normally, there would’ve been around 32 recruits but because of COVID restrictions, the class size had to be smaller.

Dozens of family members of the recruits were in attendance, holding signs and cheering those who graduated. The graduates also showed off their skills in a demonstration.

City leaders admit that being a firefighter is not an easy job. They put their life at risk and will more than likely face challenges while on the job.

“You have the privilege to serve the people of Pittsburgh. Our residents, our visitors, our guests. That is a privilege. You have the responsibility to live up to the standards that have been set to those who have come before you,” said Pittsburgh Fire Bureau Fire Chief Darryl Jones.

They also say these recruits should be proud. It takes a lot of trust, dedication and passion.

“Every day that you get to wear the uniform of a Pittsburgh firefighter, think of all of those who served in the past and all of those that will serve in the future,” said Mayor Bill Peduto.

The new recruits will begin their job on Monday.