Plenty of sunshine today with temperatures expected to be a couple of degrees below the seasonal average for today. Highs should hit the mid-40s behind the overnight cold front with breezy winds of 10-20mph coming in out of the north.

Morning temperatures have dropped to near 30 and I am forecasting our actual daily low being hit just before midnight tonight.

Saturday morning will be the coldest of the next week with lows falling well into the 20s, Saturday highs should be just shy of 60 in Pittsburgh.

The next chance for some rain looks to be on Tuesday.

Speaking of rain, we got our share of rain on Thursday, shattering the daily rain record by nearly an inch!

Pittsburgh recorded 2.19” of rain, one of the higher totals I saw for the day. The old Pittsburgh record of 1.32” of rain was established in 1908. It’s not every day you see a record of more than 100 years falling.

WIth the nice stretch of weather this weekend I won’t take up too much of your time with a long weather blog today, but I will quickly point out that our region could see our first severe weather day next week.

While there is certainly a lot of uncertainty starting on Tuesday with a return of rain chances, next week’s set-up is conducive to storm development here in western Pennsylvania if the right criteria are struck.

Now is the time to get prepared and have a plan.

