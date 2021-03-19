CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News

CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – State police found an older man who was possibly suffering from hypothermia in Indiana County.

Troopers went to check on an unattended vehicle parked outside of a home in Cherryhill Township.

When searching for the owner, an 88-year-old man from Penn Run, they found him nearly an hour into the search and he was very cold but otherwise okay.

Troopers thanked the homeowner for noticing something wasn’t quite right and giving them a call.