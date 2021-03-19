By: KDKA-TV News
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – State police found an older man who was possibly suffering from hypothermia in Indiana County.READ MORE: Duquesne Basketball Announcer Dom Errico Dies From COVID-19 Complications
Troopers went to check on an unattended vehicle parked outside of a home in Cherryhill Township.READ MORE: Mobile Myths: Can Charging Your Phone Overnight Harm Battery Health?
When searching for the owner, an 88-year-old man from Penn Run, they found him nearly an hour into the search and he was very cold but otherwise okay.MORE NEWS: Giante Thomas Facing Multiple Charges After Abducting His Daughter
Troopers thanked the homeowner for noticing something wasn’t quite right and giving them a call.