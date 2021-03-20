By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh recently received a $25,000 grant.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh is a nonprofit organization that mentors young children in underserved communities.
The nonprofit says that Dan Jenkins, a long-time volunteer, was named one of Northwestern Mutual’s 2021 Community Service Award Most Exceptional winners. The award Jenkins won included the $25,000 grant that he presented to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh earlier this month.
“This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the anxiety and stress that the children served already experience on a daily basis,” said Jenkins. “The money from this grant will be used to enroll youth into mentoring programs from the ever-increasing wait list, recruit and train new volunteers, make mentoring matches and support these relationships over time right here in Pittsburgh.”