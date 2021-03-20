By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 368 new Coronavirus cases and four additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, 272 are confirmed and 96 are probable cases. The Health Department says new cases range in age from 11 months to 93 years, with a median age of 34 years.
The dates of death range from January 4, 2021 to March 18, 2021, but the health department says that just one death is from January. One of the deaths was associated with a long-term care facility. Among those who died, three people were in their 70s, and one person was in their 90s.
There have now been 5,514 total hospitalizations and 81,655 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,739.
