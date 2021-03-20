By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new group of graduates is ready to serve others as certified EMTs and healthcare workers.

UPMC Health Plan hosted the graduation ceremony for the Freedom House 2.0 program.

It is a 10 week training program that jumpstarts an individual’s career in healthcare.

It started back in the 1970s but was recently revived to bring back job training in the medical service.

“Back then, when you called for emergency medical services, either the police showed up or funeral service showed up,” Kenneth Hickey with UPMC Health Plan said. “And then for the residents of Hill, sometimes nobody showed up. So they started their own ambulance service; they’re going to take care of themselves. And we’re happy to still be here in the Hill District today revamping this program.”

The training is free thanks to the organization Partner4Work.

All the graduates passed their national practical exam, so they are ready for work.