By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) — Hundreds of people have shown up for a license to carry and medicine dropoff event at the Forward Township Municipal Building.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office and the Forward Township Police Department are hosting the event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The departments are requiring that people social distance and wear a mask in accordance with COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

KDKA crews observed 226 people showed up between the hours of 8 and 10 a.m.

People are also asked to bring a completed application, a valid PA driver’s license or ID and $20 cash.

The agencies are also hosting Project D.U.M.P. and people can drop off unused or expired medications. The agencies say that glass bottles, liquids, syringes, inhalers/insulin and creams will not be accepted.

