By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – More than a year in the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for food in our area remains great.READ MORE: Hundreds Rally And March Through Oakland To Protest Against Hate Directed At Asian Community
On Saturday, First Open Bible Church McKeesport stepped up to help out the community.READ MORE: West Virginia Extends Tax Deadline To May 17
The church says they feed more than 900 families every weekend and say they’ve always tried to meet the need.
“This is just something I love to do, I’ve been doing it for over 21 years now, and the Lord just finally gave me my own food ministry last year,” said Althea Warman, a volunteer.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In West Virginia: Gov. Jim Justice Says 20 More Deaths Went Unreported
The church gets its food from its partnership with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.