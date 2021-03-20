CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, Coronavirus Vaccine, COVID-19, COVID-19 Vaccine, Local News, Pittsburgh Bureau Of Fire, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 75% of Pittsburgh firefighters are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Pittsburgh Fire Fighters Twitter account.

The announcement was made on Thursday, March 18.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire President Ralph Sicuro and Chief Darryl Jones are among those firefighters who have received the vaccine.