By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 75% of Pittsburgh firefighters are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Pittsburgh Fire Fighters Twitter account.
The announcement was made on Thursday, March 18.
Since it became available we’ve been working to get all of our firefighters vaccinated. We now have over 75% of our firefighters fully vaxxed. Pictured are @PghFireFighters Pres. Ralph Sicuro and PBF Chief Darryl Jones receiving theirs. pic.twitter.com/1XjIT3mjXD
— Pittsburgh Fire Fighters (@PghFireFighters) March 18, 2021
Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire President Ralph Sicuro and Chief Darryl Jones are among those firefighters who have received the vaccine.