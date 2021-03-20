CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Spring officially arrives today and the weather will reflect that!

Sunshine and temperatures in the upper 50’s are on the way.

Normal high and low for today are 51 degrees and 31 degrees and we’ll wind up seeing above normal high temperatures all week long.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

High pressure clears out our skies today and tomorrow and even warmer air moves in starting tomorrow leaving us with highs in the lower to mid-60’s all week long!

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Sunshine sticks around all the way through Wednesday with a chance of showers late Wednesday night into Thursday and Friday.

