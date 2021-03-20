By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — St. Clair Hospital has resumed distributing the first doses for COVID-19 vaccines at senior living facilities.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: Lack Of Vaccine Supply Forces St. Clair Hospital To Cancel First Dose Appointments
The hospital announced earlier this month that they had not received Pfizer vaccine shipments for weeks. The hospital’s supply was replenished this past Tuesday.
“We were able to resume first dose vaccinations this week at Twin Towers, Dormont Place, Leo Meyer Manor and Sto-Rox Plaza,” the hospital wrote on Twitter. “We love hearing the feedback from residents about how happy they are to receive the vaccine!”READ MORE: St. Clair Hospital To Receive Around 1,000 Doses Of COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccine This Week
We were able to resume first dose vaccinations this week at Twin Towers, Dormont Place, Leo Meyer Manor and Sto-Rox Plaza. We love hearing the feedback from residents about how happy they are to receive the vaccine! Proud to be helping our community #CancelCovid. pic.twitter.com/x0cS9zRogL
— St. Clair Hospital (@StClairHospital) March 19, 2021