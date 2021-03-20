By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CHARLESTON (KDKA) – The state of West Virginia has joined several others in extending the tax filing deadline.
Governor Jim Justice announced that the new tax deadline in West Virginia is May 17.
May 17 is the day the IRS declared as the extended deadline.
The decision from West Virginia joins Pennsylvania in giving its residents until May 17 to file their taxes.