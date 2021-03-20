CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Gov. Justice extended the tax deadline to May 17.
Filed Under:Gov. Jim Justice, Local TV, Tax Deadline, West Virginia News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CHARLESTON (KDKA) – The state of West Virginia has joined several others in extending the tax filing deadline.

READ MORE: Hundreds Rally And March Through Oakland To Protest Against Hate Directed At Asian Community

Governor Jim Justice announced that the new tax deadline in West Virginia is May 17.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: First Open Bible Church Continues To Help Those In Need

May 17 is the day the IRS declared as the extended deadline.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In West Virginia: Gov. Jim Justice Says 20 More Deaths Went Unreported

The decision from West Virginia joins Pennsylvania in giving its residents until May 17 to file their taxes.