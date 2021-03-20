BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison for pretending to be a government contractor and defrauding investors out of millions of dollars.
Natalie P. Cochran of Daniels, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Beckley for her guilty plea last year to wire fraud and money laundering.
She was also ordered to pay restitution. Prosecutors say Cochran tricked investors into thinking she owned two successful businesses with government contracts.
She never invested the money, instead using some of it to buy a sports car, properties and jewelry. She also used some money to pay others a partial return on their investment.
