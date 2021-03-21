By: KDKA-TV News Staff
FORWARD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — With nearly 650 license to carry permit applications processed on Saturday at an event in Forward Township, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says that number is a daily high record.
The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office and the Forward Township Police Department hosted the event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
In a press release, Chief Deputy Kevin Kraus thanked the Forward Township Police Department and the municipality for helping smoothly run the event.
The County Sheriff’s Office says it plans to hold more satellite events in the coming months.