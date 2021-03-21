CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The vigil remembers the victims of a shooting in Atlanta.By Jessica Guay
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A candlelight vigil is being held outside of the City-County Building in downtown Pittsburgh to remember eight victims that were shot and killed on March 16 in Atlanta.

The vigil honors:

  • Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33
  • Paul Andre Michels, 54
  • Xiaojie Tan, 49
  • Daoyou Feng, 44
  • Soon Chung Park, 74
  • Hyun Jung Grant, 51
  • Suncha Kim, 69
  • Yong Ae Yue, 63

Along with the vigil, speakers are calling for equity, equality, and an end to violence against Asian-Americans.

You can watch the vigil live on CBSN Pittsburgh.

KDKA’s Jessica Guay will have a full story on the vigil tonight on KDKA News at 11.