By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A candlelight vigil is being held outside of the City-County Building in downtown Pittsburgh to remember eight victims that were shot and killed on March 16 in Atlanta.READ MORE: WATCH: Hays Bald Eagle Cam Catches 'PIP' As Egg Begins To Hatch
The vigil honors:READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Pine Richland Students Concerned Over Potential Coronavirus Spike
- Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33
- Paul Andre Michels, 54
- Xiaojie Tan, 49
- Daoyou Feng, 44
- Soon Chung Park, 74
- Hyun Jung Grant, 51
- Suncha Kim, 69
- Yong Ae Yue, 63
Along with the vigil, speakers are calling for equity, equality, and an end to violence against Asian-Americans.
You can watch the vigil live on CBSN Pittsburgh.MORE NEWS: Local WWII, Korean War Veteran Asking For 90 Birthday Cards For 90th Birthday
KDKA’s Jessica Guay will have a full story on the vigil tonight on KDKA News at 11.