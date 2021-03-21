By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We have a PIP!
On Sunday, the Hays Bald Eagle Cam saw its first “PIP” or the beginning of the hatching of an egg.
A PIP is when an eaglet pieces a hole into the air cell, taking its first breath, and is the first visual sign of a hatch in progress.
WATCH: “PIP-PIP Hooray!”
The time from the PIP until the final hatching is about 12-48 hours.
Catch the latest on the Hays Bald Eagle Cam!