On Sunday, the Hays Bald Eagle Cam caught movement from one of the chicks inside the egg!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We have a PIP!

On Sunday, the Hays Bald Eagle Cam saw its first “PIP” or the beginning of the hatching of an egg.

A PIP is when an eaglet pieces a hole into the air cell, taking its first breath, and is the first visual sign of a hatch in progress.

WATCH: “PIP-PIP Hooray!”

The time from the PIP until the final hatching is about 12-48 hours.

