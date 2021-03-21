By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Right-handed pitcher Steven Wright has signed a minor league contract, including an invitation to big league camp, with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Pirates made the announcement about the knuckeballer on Sunday.
Wright, 36, who did not pitch last season, is known best for his time with the Red Sox from 2013 to 2019.
In 2016, Wright was considered an All-Star in 2016 and received the distinction of being added to the American League All-Star team that same year.