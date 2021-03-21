By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More recycling bins are rolling out to Pittsburgh curbs.

Phase 2 of the Pittsburgh Public Works Department’s effort to distribute blue bins in the city will begin in May.

The focus for this phase is on neighborhoods east of downtown – East Liberty, Friendship, Garfield, Highland Park and Lower Polish Hill.

According to the city, residents of the southern, western and northern neighborhoods will receive their bins in 2022.

In a news release, Mayor William Peduto said, “The City of Pittsburgh is now offering residents a method that makes it easy for people to create the habit of single-stream recycling, which allows residents to combine all recyclable materials in one container. Blue bins offer many advantages such as saving on costs for both residents and the City, providing high-value recyclables to the circular economy and cutting contamination.”

About 5,500 of the recycling bins have already been given out.

The city hopes to have 100,000 bins distributed by the end of 2022.

