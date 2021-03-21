PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s going to be another clear, sunny day to round out our first weekend of spring 2021!
High pressure is keeping our skies clear all around Southwestern Pennsylvania and the Tri-State area and temperatures will soar way above our normal high of 51 degrees all the way into the lower 60's by late afternoon.
Skies remain clear tonight but temperatures won't be quite as cool tomorrow morning only in the upper 30's.
High temperatures on Monday again reach the mid-60’s and those warm temperatures stick around all week.
Dry air remains in place until an approaching cold front swings through late Wednesday through Friday bringing a chance for scattered showers and a few periods of rain.
