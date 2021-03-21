PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In the wake of attacks against the Asian community as well as a rising anti-Asian sentiment in the country, hundreds gathered to rally and march against hate in Oakland on Saturday.

Award-winning actress Sandra Oh spoke at the “Stop Asian Hate” protest in Oakland.

“Pittsburgh, I am so happy and proud to be here with you, and thank you to all the organizers for organizing this just to give us an opportunity to be together and to stand together and to feel each other,” she said. “For many of us in our community, this is the first time we are even able to voice our fear and our anger, and I really am so grateful to everyone willing to listen.”

Oh spoke for around two minutes and led the crowd in a chant of “I am proud to be Asian.” She encouraged community members to reach out to each other in times of need.

Organizers say it was important to get out and show support in Pittsburgh.

“In light of the recent mass shooting that happened in Atlanta that killed eight Asian-American people, mostly Asian-American women, we are gathering here today to talk about the recent surge in hate crimes against Asian-Americans and what we can do to help and help the Asian-American community in Pittsburgh,” one of the rally-goers said.

Other speakers said they are worried in the wake of the shootings but refuse to live in fear.