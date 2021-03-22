NANTICOKE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a teenage girl rescued from a predawn fire in northeastern Pennsylvania last week has died, authorities said.
Grace Miller, 13, of Glen Lyon was pronounced dead just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, the Lehigh County coroner’s office said. An autopsy is planned.READ MORE: 7-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After Allegedly Being Abused By His Mom And Her Boyfriend In Bethel Park
Newport Township volunteer firefighters pulled the girl from her burning home early Thursday after neighbors tried to rescue her but were driven back by smoke and flames from the second-floor window and the back door. Several other people were able to escape.READ MORE: Reminder: Callers In 814 Area Code Must Use All 10 Digits When Dialing
The death is being investigated by the township police and fire departments and a state police fire marshal along with the county medical’s office.MORE NEWS: State Police Give Pittsburgh Establishments 4 Notices Of Violation Over COVID-19 Orders
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)