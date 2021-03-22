By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Four people and a business are charged with animal cruelty for allegedly killing pigeons.
Police say about 10 dead or dying pigeons were found last fall on the streets around the Frick Building in downtown Pittsburgh.
Police say the building's managers, Colleen Derbish and Franciso Escalante, hired Bird Control Services to chemically control the bird population on the property.
The owner of the company, Allen Zimmerman, and an employee, Randall Hoffmaster, are also charged.