PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic is set to open in the city of Pittsburgh with new opportunities for appointments to schedule your shot.

The new site for the vaccine distribution is set to open at the Central Baptist Church on Wylie Avenue in the Hill District.

Its goal is to get the vaccine into more communities.

County leaders say the site will help to address vaccine distribution gaps.

The county is making shots available to people aged 50-64 who fall into Phase 1A.

Vaccine appointments are also continuing this week at the Petersen Events Center in Oakland.