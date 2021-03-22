BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — A 7-year-old boy is in the hospital after police say he was abused by his mom and her boyfriend.

Police believe the abuse was happening for months before paramedics were called.

The couple is in the Allegheny County Jail facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children.

KDKA spoke to some neighbors and one woman who didn’t want to be identified. The woman said she could hear all kinds of noises coming from next door.

“It sounded like a very young kid crying,” said the neighbor. “You would hear bangs off the walls. You would hear what sounded like punches or kicks. Skin to skin for sure.”

The woman lives right by the apartment where Kaiyla Bowers, 32, lives with her boyfriend John Stone, 24, and her 7-year-old son. They live at Lindenbrooke Apartments in Bethel Park.

Police say this is where a horrific alleged abuse happened.

“This is probably the worst I’ve personally seen in the last 40 years where a child survived,” said Bethel Park Police Chief Timothy O’Connor.

Investigators said they were called to the apartment early Friday morning because the child was breathing but unresponsive. Officials said the child had bruises and burns all over his body and a head injury. He was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital.

In court paperwork, Bowers told police that her son has an iron deficiency and is always bruised. The couple also told police the burns happened from the bathtub a month before.

Police believe Friday was the first time the boy received medical treatment.

“Our investigation has revealed the child’s injuries were not all recent and some of them have occurred weeks ago,” said O’Connor.

Bower’s told police she never got her son treated in the past for fear she would end up in this situation.

Police said the couple got custody of the boy in October. Before that, he lived with his father in North Carolina. Child services are involved but can’t comment on the situation.

The boy is still in the hospital, and police say he will survive.