By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – AAA says gas prices are stabilizing after weeks of increases.
While still above the $3 mark, the average gas price in western Pennsylvania has dropped 3 cents to $3.036 per gallon. At this time last year, AAA says the average price of gas was $2.358.
According to AAA, the national gas price average is showing signs of stabilization, holding steady at $2.88 for the last five days. AAA attributes this to a decrease in demand and a simultaneous increase in supply and refinery utilization.
Drivers can expect fluctuation at the pump, says AAA, but with crude prices decreasing, larger increases in gas prices aren’t expected.