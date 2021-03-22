By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Early on Sunday morning, hundreds of reports poured in after what appeared to be a meteor lit up the skies across the East Coast.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, the skies lit up with an apparent meteor above Pittsburgh.

Just a meteor exploding over Pittsburgh tonight. No big deal. pic.twitter.com/evGD9JYYDX — jeffrey (@LIVEFASTDIEAWSM) March 21, 2021

Some described it the apparent meteor as appearing to be blue.

Hey @RayPetelinWx interesting meteor or something just shot over our house in Ohio Township. Happened to see as I walked out in driveway! It was close, big… almost blue looking. Caught me by surprise. Chill inducing! — Brian Metzer (@Brian_Metzer) March 21, 2021

Another person said they saw a green light like this in central New Jersey.

I saw a green light exactly like this between 12:23-12:26am in central NJ area near Princeton!!! I guess I saw my first meteor! — Cat (@Cat28208146) March 21, 2021

Other locations where people claimed to have witnessed the meteor were reported near Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Philadelphia, and Maryland.

Another account posted a video from a Tesla cam, showing the apparent meteor shoot across the sky.

According to the American Meteor Society, 131 reports were submitted regarding this event.