Around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, the skies lit up with an apparent meteor above Pittsburgh.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Early on Sunday morning, hundreds of reports poured in after what appeared to be a meteor lit up the skies across the East Coast.

Some described it the apparent meteor as appearing to be blue.

Another person said they saw a green light like this in central New Jersey.

Other locations where people claimed to have witnessed the meteor were reported near Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Philadelphia, and Maryland.

Another account posted a video from a Tesla cam, showing the apparent meteor shoot across the sky.

According to the American Meteor Society, 131 reports were submitted regarding this event.

(Photo Credit: American Meteor Society)